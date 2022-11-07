United saw its nine-match unbeaten run halted by a 3-1 reverse at Aston Villa on Monday (AEDT), as goals from Leon Bailey, Lucas Digne and Jacob Ramsey punished a lethargic display.

The Red Devils went two goals down within 11 minutes at Villa Park – the earliest point of a Premier League game at which they had trailed by two goals since October 2018 (v Newcastle United), and they failed to find a route back into the contest.

Although United is just three points adrift of a top-four spot, it has scored fewer league goals than four of its 'big six' rival this term (all but Chelsea), leaving Neville concerned.

"Overall, I'm not wholly convinced by this idea that Manchester United are back - they're not," Neville said.

"They're nowhere near Manchester City. They're more watchable [than before] and have got a bit more fight.

"[Christian] Eriksen has brought quality in midfield and [Lisandro] Martinez at the back has brought tenacity, but he [Ten Hag] can't keep a steady pair. That's a problem.

"United's front three are the weakest out of the top six. You think of [Dejan] Kulusevski, [Harry] Kane and Son [Heung-min]. United would take those three.

"Arsenal have [Bukayo] Saka, [Gabriel] Jesus and [Gabriel] Martinelli. Liverpool have [Darwin] Nunez, [Luis] Diaz, [Diogo] Jota, [Mohamed] Salah and [Roberto] Firmino.

"You'd definitely choose three of them over what United have got. You'd even take Chelsea's.

"United's front players aren't as good as they should be, although Erik ten Hag is getting the maximum out of them.

"I don't know where the money has gone again, the spend over the past four or five years. There are signs that they are getting better, but they aren't back."

Marcus Rashford is United's top league goalscorer with four strikes this campaign, while Antony (three) is the only other player to score more than twice in the competition for the Red Devils.