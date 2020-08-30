United enjoyed a 14-match unbeaten streak to finish third in the Premier League last season, behind champion Liverpool and Manchester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United, who reached the semi-finals of the Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup in 2019-2020, also qualified for the Champions League for the first time since 2017-2018.

United finished 33 points adrift of rival Liverpool, but veteran midfielder Matic is bullish about the club's chances heading into the new campaign.

"From the next season there is no excuses," Matic said. "We have to go with everything. We have to fight for the title because I felt that this year we dropped some points too easy.

"We allowed Liverpool to win [the title], I don't know, 10 games before the season finished. They won the league, so we cannot allow that. We need to fight to the end. We have to play with more confidence, with more responsibility.

"My personal target is to win the league with United and I am sure that everyone wants to do the same. We have to promise our supporters that we will do our best - exactly what we have done after [the coronavirus lockdown] when we started to play again. That's Manchester United.

"We have to win five, six consecutive games then you can drop some points, then again you have to do that run. Like that we can win the league. In the beginning of the season we were not stable, we won one or two games then we lost and we drew.

"Proper United is exactly what we did after [lockdown] and I hope we can continue like that next season."