Having lost 2-0 to then-bottom Watford last time out, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side appeared to be suffering a Christmas hangover when it fell behind to Matty Longstaff's 17th-minute opener on Boxing Day.

Manchester United's defence had been given an early reprieve when Dwight Gayle carelessly blazed over when clean through, but Longstaff – scorer of the only goal in the reverse fixture back in early October – made it pay, collecting Joelinton's layoff before angling a low shot beyond David de Gea.

However, any thoughts Steve Bruce may have harboured of completing a league double over his former club had disappeared by half-time.