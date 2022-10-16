United is three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea after an uninspiring performance in which it rarely looked like breaking Newcastle down prior to a flurry in the closing minutes.

Eddie Howe's visitor earlier had the better chances, with Joelinton twice frustrated by the frame of the goal, and has still only suffered one defeat this season after surviving a late scare.

Newcastle remains a point behind the Red Devils in sixth, with Monday's (AEDT) showing the latest sign it will be persistent challenger to the 'big six' in the years to come.

The Magpies were in the ascendancy from the early stages, with the best United could muster in the opening exchanges a speculative effort from Jadon Sancho that sailed over the crossbar.

Newcastle would have taken the lead in the 24th minute if not for the woodwork, which denied Joelinton twice in quick succession after Kieran Tripper’s blocked free-kick broke to him in the box. His first header was repelled by the bar and his second the post.

United did create a clear-cut opening seven minutes before half-time, but Antony’s near-post effort was easily kept out by Nick Pope.

Erik ten Hag's team were more dangerous after the break. Cristiano Ronaldo had the ball in the net but was correctly flagged for offside, and he and Sancho had penalty appeals waved away.

There were few moments of concern for Newcastle thereafter until Marcus Rashford sprung the offside trap, rounded an advancing Pope and squared only for Fred to incredibly skew wide of an open goal.

Rashford could have settled it himself in the final minute of injury time but sent his close-range header the wrong side of Pope's right-hand post.