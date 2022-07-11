Reports have linked the 37 year-old to a move away from Old Trafford, with the Portugal international's desire to play in and compete for the Champions League cited as a reason.

United finished sixth in the Premier League last season despite Ronaldo's 18 goals, ending the season way off the Champions League spots on 58 points – the club's lowest-ever total in the Premier League era.

Though United insisted the striker, signed from Juventus last year, was not for sale, Ronaldo added fuel to the fire when he failed to report for pre-season training last week.

Ten Hag, however, has reaffirmed the club's stance.

"So, he's not with us. That's due to personal issues," Ten Hag said in a news conference ahead of a meeting with rival Liverpool in Bangkok.

"We are planning with Ronaldo for this season – that's it. I'm looking forward to working with him.

"He hasn't told me [he wants to leave]. I have read but as I say, Cristiano is not for sale, he's in our plans and we want to get success together.

"I spoke with him before this issue came up. I had a conversation with him and had a real good talk."

Meanwhile, United remains linked with a move for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, with the view of bolstering a weak point in midfield.

Ten Hag was unwilling to provide details on potential transfers, but said his side's search for reinforcements this off-season continues.

"We want to have the right player," Ten Hag said. "We have a really good squad, we're working on developing our way of play and if the opportunity is there, we will strike.

"Definitely, we are searching for players in the midfield and also in offence we are still looking for players. I never talk about players who are not under contract, players at different clubs. I cannot tell you anything about this issue."

After facing Liverpool, United heads to Australia to take on Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.