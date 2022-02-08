An immediate recovery from its shock FA Cup exit at the hands of Middlesbrough appeared to be on the cards for United when Paul Pogba rifled home early on.

The Red Devils were kept at bay for the rest of the first half by the officiating and the exploits of Nick Pope, setting the stage for Jay Rodriguez's equaliser.

United was unable to find a winner in the closing stages, meaning it fell to fifth with West Ham replacing the Red Devils in the Champions League qualification places.

After Raphael Varane saw what would have been his first United goal disallowed for Harry Maguire straying offside, Pogba fired Luke Shaw's cutback into the top-right corner to give the visitors the lead in the 18th minute.

Ralf Rangnick's side thought they had a second when Josh Brownhill put Marcus Rashford's delivery into his own net, but Pogba was deemed to have fouled Erik Pieters in the build-up.

Burnley would have been out of the game by half-time had it not been for Nick Pope, who brilliantly denied Edinson Cavani and Rashford.

Rodriguez made the most of Pope's good work two minutes after the restart by slotting home Burnley's first shot on target.

Wout Weghorst set up the equaliser and saw an ambitious 25-yard effort parried by David de Gea, while Maxwel Cornet hobbled off for Burnley.

Cristiano Ronaldo came on from the bench but was unable to inspire United, which failed to register a single shot on target in the second half as bottom side Burnley held on for a valuable point.