The Red Devils were disappointing and often toothless against Newcastle United at the weekend, but Antonio Conte's Spurs were dominated from start to finish.

United tallied 19 shots in the first half alone, which was more than they managed in any previous league game under Ten Hag – although it was still goalless at the break.

That changed within 16 seconds of the restart as Fred's deflected strike found its way in, and Bruno Fernandes' gorgeous finish 21 minutes later wrapped up an impressively comfortable win.

United's first-half superiority began with Antony's speculative long-range effort almost catching Hugo Lloris out, before the Frenchman tipped over Fred's dipping 20-yard attempt.

The post then rescued Spurs in the 10th minute as Antony went close after cutting in from the right, though Lloris was soon busy again.

A fine save down to his right kept Marcus Rashford at bay when appearing destined to score – he then produced acrobatic stops to keep out Luke Shaw's volley and Fernandes' free-kick in a three-minute spell.

Soon after, in the 28th minute, Lloris looked beaten but Casemiro's sweetly struck left-footed drive flew agonisingly wide.

The deadlock was eventually broken at the start of the second half, as Fred's strike deflected off Eric Dier and left Lloris helpless.

Harry Kane smashed straight at David de Gea at the other end with 21 minutes to go, but United went straight down the other end and made it 2-0 – Fernandes guiding a wonderful effort into the top-right corner.

Fernandes had a late second disallowed for offside, but it mattered not.