Divock Origi and Sadio Mane starred as Liverpool stormed to a 5-2 victory in a frantic Merseyside derby, handing Jurgen Klopp his 100th Premier League win.

Six goals were scored in a remarkable first half, with Liverpool - which started with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino on the bench - supremely clinical in attack, Origi striking either side of Xherdan Shaqiri's first goal of the season.