Divock Origi and Sadio Mane starred as Liverpool stormed to a 5-2 victory in a frantic Merseyside derby, handing Jurgen Klopp his 100th Premier League win.

100 – Liverpool’s victory over Everton was Jürgen Klopp’s 100th Premier League win in his 159th match in charge in the competition; among all managers, only José Mourinho (142 matches) enjoyed 100 wins in fewer games in the competition’s history. Centurion. #LIVEVE pic.twitter.com/XHRKbQayUK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 4, 2019

Six goals were scored in a remarkable first half, with Liverpool - which started with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino on the bench - supremely clinical in attack, Origi striking either side of Xherdan Shaqiri's first goal of the season.

5 - Everton have conceded five goals against Liverpool in a match for the first time since November 1982, when they lost 5-0 under Howard Kendall against a Reds side managed by Bob Paisley. Punished. pic.twitter.com/5yR5uVCvMt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 4, 2019

Origi's second came after Michael Keane had pulled one back for Everton, but Mane - provider for Liverpool's first two goals - made it 4-1. Richarlison reduced the deficit again in first-half stoppage time, but it was not enough to inspire an Everton comeback after the break.

Instead, Georginio Wijnaldum's late strike rounded out the scoring, leaving Marco Silva's future looks increasingly uncertain as Klopp's side extended their unbeaten league run to 32 matches, a new club record.

32 – Liverpool are now unbeaten in 32 Premier League matches since a 1-2 defeat to Man City back in January (W27 D5) – the Reds' longest ever run without defeat in English top-flight history. Formidable. #LIVEVE pic.twitter.com/g4XkvQ6NOI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 4, 2019

Origi, Liverpool's hero in the corresponding fixture last term, wasted little time in getting things started, coolly rounding Jordan Pickford after latching onto Mane's exquisite pass.

Mane was the recipient of an even better pass for Liverpool's second goal - Trent Alexander-Arnold picking out the winger with a sensational diagonal - that saw Shaqiri slide a low effort across Pickford and into the net.

Keane's neat finish over Adrian hauled Everton back into the contest in the 21st minute, only for Origi to restore Liverpool's two-goal cushion.

Liverpool rounded off its rampaging first-half display when Mane slotted in from the edge of the area at the culmination of another sweeping counter, yet Everton had a second when Richarlison diverted Bernard's cross home via his shoulder.

1999 - Everton find themselves in the relegation zone after playing at least 15 Premier League matches for the first time since April 10th 1999 (after 32 games). Sinking. pic.twitter.com/Q6oYJHYNJQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 4, 2019

However, the second half did not match the frantic pace of the first. Substitute Moise Kean had a glorious chance to make Mane pay for missing two golden opportunities, but drilled wide when one-on-one with Adrian.

Wijnaldum showed no such profligacy, however, dealing the final blow to Silva's team as Liverpool remain eight points clear at the top thanks to a victory that sends Everton into the relegation zone.