Strikes from Kane and Heung-Min Son followed up Michael Keane's own goal to give Spurs, who crashed out of the FA Cup last week, a commanding half-time lead.

Kane then surpassed Thierry Henry's tally of 175 Premier League goals with a fine volley after substitute Sergio Reguilon had added a fourth with his first touch, as Antonio Conte's side made up ground on their top-four rivals.

The only positive for Frank Lampard was that Kane fell short of matching his own tally in the competition, but matters look bleak for 17th-placed Everton after a 14th loss from its last 18 league matches.

Everton's press seemed to have Spurs on the back foot early on, yet the visitors were behind in the 14th minute when Keane sliced Ryan Sessegnon's cross into his own net.

Making his 200th Premier League appearance, birthday boy Jordan Pickford allowed Son's low shot to slip through his grasp three minutes later.

Pickford responded with a fine save from Son, with Kane rolling the rebound wide. Yet the England captain made no mistake when he slotted in after beating a hapless offside trap.

Lampard replaced the woeful Keane at half-time, yet it was Spurs' substitute Reguilon who made an instant impact as he tapped home Dejan Kulusevski's cross 41 seconds after coming on.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin went close to a consolation for beleaguered Everton, before Eric Dier rattled the bar with a close-range header.

Kane nudged himself above Arsenal great Henry in the all-time scoring list nine minutes later, arrowing Matt Doherty's ball across Pickford from a tight angle to add further gloss to a resounding win.