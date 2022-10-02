It was a ruthless performance from the Premier League champion, which was four goals up at half-time after tearing United apart time and again with its pass and move football.

Antony scored with an excellent strike early in the second half and Anthony Martial came off the bench to add two more late on to make the score a bit more respectable, but it was an otherwise dominant showing from City against Erik ten Hag's men.

Pep Guardiola saw his team go back to within a point of leaders Arsenal at the top of the league, and remains the only unbeaten team in England's top flight this season.