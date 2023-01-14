The Manchester City boss appeared to suggest United's controversial equaliser in its 2-1 Premier League win was only given because the match was played at Old Trafford.

Jack Grealish put City ahead on the hour mark, yet United drew level in contentious fashion on 78 minutes.

Bruno Fernandes curled home past Ederson as Marcus Rashford, who was in an offside position, ran onto the pass but did not touch the ball, with the initial offside decision being overruled by VAR.

The Red Devils then sealed maximum points four minutes later when Rashford turned home from close range.

Guardiola was furious with the decision to allow Fernandes' goal, insinuating it would have not been given had the game been played elsewhere.

"Marcus Rashford is offside, Bruno Fernandes is not," he told BBC's Match of the Day.

"Rashford distracted our keeper and central defenders. It is what it is. We know where we play. It is difficult for the referees in these stadiums."

City enjoyed 70.3 per cent of the possession but Grealish's goal was its only shot on target, its joint-fewest in a Premier League match under Guardiola.

Despite this, the City boss was pleased with how his side – which could find itself eight points behind Arsenal if the league leader beats Tottenham on Monday (AEDT) – equipped itself against its neighbour.

"Congratulations to United. People will understand how nice Manchester City is. It was a fantastic game," he said.

"We controlled the transitions better in the second half against Rashford and their fast players. We had the right spirit to do it.

"We were close and we have to improve when we concede the goal, be more stable. The gap between the first and second goal is too close."

"In general I have no regrets. I don't care if we don't win the EFL Cup or the Premier League, we'll try.

"I don't care when a team performs how we play. It was quite similar to the many, many years we've been here.

"There are plenty of points to play for and we have to play there.

"In every game we have to perform. We always play in these sort of games and in others we struggle a little bit."