Wales manager Ryan Giggs will face trial on 24 January after being charged with assaulting two women.

Giggs appeared at a hearing at Manchester Crown Court on Saturday (AEST), just over a month after the former Manchester United winger was charged with causing actual bodily harm to a woman in her 30s and common assault of a woman in her 20s.

The 47 year-old is alleged to have assaulted the two women in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on 1 November last year.

He was also charged with one count of coercive and controlling behaviour.

Giggs, who denies the allegations, will return to Manchester Crown Court early next year for the trial.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) last month confirmed Giggs will not be in charge of the team for the upcoming Euro 2020 finals, with Robert Page at the helm instead.

Giggs won 13 Premier League titles and the Champions League twice during a hugely successful career with United before hanging up his boots in May 2014.

He was named Wales manager in January 2018, taking over the job following the departure of Chris Coleman.