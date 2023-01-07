Chelsea reached an agreement to sign Ivory Coast international Fofana last month in a reported £10.5million ($A18.5m) deal.

That transfer is now official, with the 20-year-old signing a six-and-a-half-year contract that contains the option of a further 12 months.

Boyhood Chelsea fan Fofana told the club's website: "I'm here, I've arrived well and I'm very happy to sign for the club of my dreams. I'll see you soon on the pitch. Cheers!"

A first look at Fofana! 👊 pic.twitter.com/lTZksOOsdo — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 7, 2023

Fofana, who has three senior international caps, top-scored for Molde with 15 goals last season as it regained the Norwegian Eliteserien title.

He played a part in 34 goals in 65 appearances for Molde, with 24 goals and 10 assists in all competitions since joining at the start of the 2021 campaign.

Chelsea announced the signing of defender Benoit Badiashile from Monaco earlier in the week, while a deal has also been struck for Brazilian youngster Andrey Santos.