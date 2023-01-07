WATCH Chelsea TV on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Vasco da Gama announced an agreement had been reached with Chelsea for the 18-year-old midfielder.

The transfer, which is reported to be worth £11million ($A19.3m), was confirmed on Chelsea's end, making him the third Blues signing of the January window after the recruitment of defender Benoit Badiashile and forward David Datro Fofana.

Santos scored eight goals in 33 games in the Brazilian second tier in 2022, as Vasco won promotion to end a two-season spell outside the top flight.

He will now experience football outside of Brazil for the first time and is looking forward to getting going at his new club.

"It's a very big opportunity for me," he told Chelsea's official website.

"This is a big club playing in big competitions like the Premier League so I am very excited.

"The players here are so good and I am very happy to be here."

Santos has been capped six times by Brazil at under-20 level.

Chelsea has been busy strengthening following a disappointing run of form that has seen it drop to 10th after winning just one of its past eight Premier League games.

As well as Badiashile, Fofana and Santos, it has been attempting to negotiate with Benfica to sign Enzo Fernandez, who impressed for Argentina at the World Cup.

Graham Potter's side is back in action on Monday (AEDT) with an FA Cup third-round tie against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.