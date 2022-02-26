Pep Guardiola's side was seemingly struggling to bounce back from a 3-2 home defeat by Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, but Foden struck eight minutes from time to time to ensure the champion went six points clear again.

Everton was more dangerous in the first half but could not make the most of its opportunities.

City was initially having similar struggles until Foden pounced on Michael Keane's defensive error, and the visitors somehow escaped a late penalty concession when Rodri was not penalised for handball in the area.

Pre-match focus at Goodison Park centred on tributes to Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion, with the public's reaction all the more poignant in the presence of Ukraine internationals Oleksandr Zinchenko and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

The contest itself took a little while to capture the imagination, but it was Everton that went close first, with Jonjoe Kenny slamming the ball into the side-netting.

Richarlison should have done better with a close-range snapshot shortly after, hammering it straight at Ederson, who then watched Anthony Gordon's 25-yard free-kick fly agonisingly over on the stroke of half-time.

City livened up at the other end in the second half as Foden, Joao Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva all tested Jordan Pickford in a short period.

But he was helpless as Foden capitalised on Keane's inability to cut out a deflected pass to break the deadlock.

Everton might have been given the chance to level from the spot, but neither referee Paul Tierney nor the video assistant referee felt the need to punish Rodri for handling in City's box.