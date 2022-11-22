The decision comes after Ronaldo's bombshell exclusive interview with Piers Morgan, in which he said he felt betrayed by senior figures at the club and claimed he had no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

United responded by saying they had "initiated appropriate steps", and on Wednesday revealed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and the club had gone separate ways by mutual agreement.

Ronaldo released a statement of his own saying it was "the right time to seek a new challenge", and Ferdinand, a United legend and former team-mate of Ronaldo, says both sides will be satisfied.

Ferdinand said: "I think both parties will be delighted now.

"He obviously has done that interview with the mindset that he wanted to get out of the football club, [he] wasn't happy, [and] made it very clear.

"But I also think Erik ten Hag has got what he wanted from this situation as well. So both parties are happy."

Wayne Rooney, who himself received a swipe from Ronaldo in the interview, agreed it was time for the 37-year-old to depart Old Trafford.

"I think it's sad, sad to see one of the best players of all time, a former team-mate and friend go away," Rooney told Sports18.

"The club had no option and it has to happen. It's a shame, I wish him the best for wherever he goes.

"I still felt that he had a part to play at United, he wanted to continue his career elsewhere. It's probably the best for both parties."