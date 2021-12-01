The current Italy head coach, who led the Azzurri to the Euro 2020 title, is under "careful consideration" by United chiefs, according to the report.

Mancini is contracted with Italy until 2026 on a lucrative deal but may potentially be available to take over from Rangnick pending Italy's World Cup qualification play-offs in March.

ROUND-UP

- Milan wants to sign Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette as soon as possible and will make a move for him in January rather than wait for him to become a free agent at the season's end, according to Sport Italia journalist Rudy Galetti.

- Manchester United has been offered the opportunity to sign Brazil attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho by Barcelona, reports Sport.

- Sport also claims Barcelona has a "total agreement" to sign Man City's Spanish forward Ferran Torres, although it wants the English champion to lower its asking price of £60million.

- Ajax areislooking to do a deal with Tottenham to sign Dutch forward Steven Bergwijn on loan, according to De Telegraaf.

- Calciomercato claims Juventus has pulled out of the race to sign Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni, with Chelsea leading the contenders.