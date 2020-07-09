Everton v Southampton July 9, 2020 23:32 1:30 min Premier League: Everton v Southampton Highlights Everton Southampton Football Premier League -Latest Videos 3:52 min Conte backs Inter players despite Verona draw 3:53 min Serie A: SPAL v Udinese 1:32 min LaLiga: Mallorca v Levante 1:27 min Eibar v Leganes 1:35 min Banega stunner lights up Sevilla win 3:52 min Serie A: Verona v Inter 1:31 min Premier League: Aston Villa v Manchester United 4:16 min EFL: Leeds v Stoke 3:52 min Veloso's late strike sees Inter slip up again 1:31 min Premier League: Bournemouth v Tottenham