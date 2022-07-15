Eriksen had become a free agent after his short-term stay with Brentford, which was keen to keep hold of the playmaker.

A number of other teams had also been tipped to move for Eriksen, including his former club Tottenham Hotspur, but United announced his arrival on Friday.

Eriksen said: "Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started."

It marks a remarkable step for Eriksen, who was brought back to life on the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest when playing for Denmark against Finland at the European championship in June 2021.

He made a full recovery but was not allowed to play for Inter on medical grounds as Italy prevents players from competing after having a cardioverter-defibrillator fitted.

Such rules do not apply in the Premier League, though, and Brentford offered the 30-year-old a route back into the game in January on a deal until the end of the 2021-2022 campaign.

Eriksen made a huge impact by scoring once and assisting four more goals in 11 league appearances to help Brentford, which had been out of form prior to his arrival, stay up.

To highlight Eriksen's importance, he created 30 chances after his Bees bow in March, with only Martin Odegaard (38) and Kevin De Bruyne (42) topping that in the division.

Indeed, between making his debut on 5 March and the end of the season, only six Premier League teams earned more points than Thomas Frank's side (22 from 11 games).

That form led to a recall to the Denmark national side in March, and Eriksen scored in his first two games back against Netherlands and Serbia.

Frank remained hopeful Eriksen could be persuaded to sign a new deal with Brentford, but that was not the case.

Eriksen becomes United's second signing of the window after the arrival of full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord.