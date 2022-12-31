WATCH MUTV club channel 24/7 on beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial

The in-form United forward was among the substitutes for the Premier League clash at Molineux on New Year’s Eve, but came on to score the only goal of the game.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag said the England international was left out of the starting line-up for a breach of internal discipline and Rashford confirmed he was punished for staying in bed too long.

"I was a little bit late for a meeting," he said. "I just slept in and overslept. It's a mistake that can happen.

"[I was] obviously disappointed not to play, but I understand the decision. I think we can draw a line under it and move on."

Team-mate Luke Shaw was full of praise for Rashford after a match-winning impact off the bench.

"When you've got someone like Marcus Rashford to come on in the second half, you know there’s a goal coming," he added.

"I think he's in a good way at the moment. It's nice to see it. Everyone knows the quality he's got, and he can be one of the best of the world if he keeps going."