Haaland has struggled to shake off a foot complaint but Guardiola still expects him to be able to play a starring role when Manchester City visits Leeds United.

The Norway international has been in sensational form this season, leading the Premier League scoring charts with 18 goals after quickly settling into English football since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund.

However, he suffered an injury against Dortmund in the Champions League and has since been dealing with the ramifications of that problem, even with the club season pausing for the World Cup.

"The injury is completely different to last season," Guardiola said.

"It was a knock in his foot in Dortmund when we played in the Champions League, and the doctor said that he has damaged his ligament in his foot.

"It's painful, it's not easy to recover, that's why he struggled, but [it is a] muscular issue.

"Now it is much better and now we know it is a question of time. Of course, we need him.

"I think he will be ready [for Leeds]. Day by day, he is getting better.

"As much as he can train, he will get his condition."

City trails Premier League leader Arsenal by eight points before its game in hand at Elland Road against Leeds, with the defending champion having lost two of its past five league matches and widely considered not to have reproduced its best form.

Yet Guardiola does not expect to venture into the January transfer market in search of additions to strengthen a title charge.

"I think we are going to finish in this way," he said.

"I don't know what's going to happen but since I arrived in Abu Dhabi with the sporting director, with Txiki [Begiristain], with everyone, there wasn't any names on the table."