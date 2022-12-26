Man City must hit the ground running to remain in title race

City travels to Leeds United for its first league game since the World Cup, now trailing leader Arsenal by seven points and on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Brentford earlier this month.

It has not lost successive league games since December 2018.

Mahrez, who was on target as City eliminated Liverpool from the Carabao Cup with a 3-2 win, is aware of the importance of the trip to Elland Road.

"We have to hit the ground running," Mahrez told the club's website.

"We are not currently top of the Premier League and that is where we want to be.

"We will take it game by game but our aim is to try to win another title.

"There are lots of strong teams in England who could still win the league so we are not just focused on Arsenal, although they have been very good so far.

"If we want to win the league, we will have to be ready as soon as the league starts again.

"Leeds are a big club and it's a hard place to go, but we know what to expect from them. We will be prepared for it and hopefully we can come away with the three points."

City won its two Premier League fixtures against Leeds last season by an aggregate score of 11-0 – including a 4-0 triumph at Elland Road.

The champion is aiming to win on consecutive trips to Leeds for the first time since September 2000.