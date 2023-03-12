United suffered the largest loss in the history of their great rivalry with Liverpool last Monday (AEDT), going down 7-0 on Merseyside.

Seven days on, Erik ten Hag's men were again disappointing, and Casemiro's red card for a bad foul on Carlos Alcaraz allowed the relegation-threatened visitors to dominate.

Southampton failed to take their chances, however, left to settle for a well-earned point that keeps them bottom of the table but only two points adrift of safety.

United initially looked in the mood to set things right after their Anfield humbling and Marcus Rashford was denied by Gavin Bazunu after a fine give and go with Bruno Fernandes.

But Fernandes would spend much of the rest of the first half aiming protestations at referee Anthony Taylor as United struggled to exert control on the game.

It was grateful to David de Gea for turning over Theo Walcott's close-range header but then had to face up to playing with 10 men as Casemiro was shown a straight red after Taylor went to the VAR monitor following a high challenge on Alcaraz.

Raphael Varane nearly bundled home at the far post from a Fernandes free-kick soon after, with United subsequently seeing two penalty appeals correctly waved away at the end of a frustrating 45 minutes for the host.

Southampton twice went agonisingly close to capitalising on their one-player advantage after the restart.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was forced to clear off the line after Scott McTominay deflected a Kyle Walker-Peters cross towards goal. James Ward-Prowse then clipped the top of the crossbar as he narrowly missed out matching David Beckham's Premier League record for goals from free-kicks.

Walcott was again thwarted by De Gea after going through one on one with the United goalkeeper on the counter, before Bazunu produced heroics at the other end to turn Fernandes' curling effort against the inside of the post.

Walker-Peters saw a swerving effort clatter the left-hand post with De Gea well beaten, with fortune favouring a United side that is now 16 points adrift of leaders Arsenal.