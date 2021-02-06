United twice looked to have seen off the Toffees but first threw away the two-goal lead Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes had forged and then conceded for a third time right at the death.

Abdoulaye Doucoure scored one and created another for James Rodriguez, before Scott McTominay seemed to set Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on his way to victory in his 100th match as a Premier League manager.

But Calvert-Lewin's leveller from Everton's final attack denied United on an evening it lost Paul Pogba to an apparent thigh injury, meaning Manchester City can pull five points clear at the summit if it wins at Liverpool in the first of two games in hand on Monday (AEDT).