The Seagulls won just one home league game in 2020 and started with a determination for the new year to signal a fresh start as Aaron Connelly opened the scoring on 13 minutes.

Wolves have struggled to score goals since losing Raul Jimenez to a fractured skull in November, but bounced back with three in 25 minutes.

Romain Saiss headed home Nelson Semedo's cross before Dan Burn's own goal and Ruben Neves's penalty gave the visitors a commanding half-time lead.

However, Brighton was given a lifeline from the spot a minute into the second-half as Neal Maupay converted before captain Lewis Dunk's towering header earned a point.

Brighton's comeback means Sheffield United is now 12 points adrift of safety as it crept ever closer to a return to the Championship with a 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.