The Blades had matched Queens Park Rangers' 16-game winless start from 2012-2013 in their 1-0 defeat at Burnley last time out.

Chris Wilder's side now possess that unwanted record outright, however, after another reverse at the hands of Palace.

United, which has just two points this term, is the first top-flight side to endure such a desperate run from the beginning of a campaign since Bolton Wanderers went 22 without victory in 1902-1903.

Jeffrey Schlupp fired in an early opener at Selhurst Park before substitute Eberechi Eze doubled Palace's lead with a fine solo strike in the sixth minute of first-half stoppage-time.

Schlupp's goal meant the Blades are also still without a league clean sheet in 2020-2021, a stretch now spanning 20 games back to last season, the same length as the full extent of their winless run.

Palace had conceded in its prior 15 Premier League matches, the next longest run in the division, but comfortably kept United at bay to end that streak, adding to the visitors' woes while putting its own season back on track after consecutive defeats.