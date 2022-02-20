WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAYS and more via MUTV ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Headers from Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes had United ahead on Monday (AEDT), before Rodrigo and Raphinha struck in the space of two minutes to level things up in the second half.

But substitutes Fred and Anthony Elanga secured victory for Ralf Rangnick's team to leave Leeds winless from its past four Premier League outings, and it sits just five points above the relegation zone.

Everton and the resurgent Newcastle United are the two teams immediately below the 15th-placed Leeds, propping the gap between Bielsa's side and the last relegation spot occupied by Watford.

Burnley, which is in 19th, are six points behind the Whites but also boast two games in hand as it looks to make a late survival push after a 3-0 win at Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday (AEDT).

With key players Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford still injured, and Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur as Leeds's next opponents, Bielsa recognises the difficult task at hand.

"It is impossible not to be worried," Bielsa said. "We have conceded 50 goals. Do you think I cannot be worried? How can I not feel responsible?

"We have to defend better. We are missing Kalvin Phillips and Robin Koch was substituted and we could not count on Pascal [Struijk] in midfield because he went back into defence.

"Not being able to come with the three defensive midfielders we have, there is a weakness in the recovery of the ball.

"In the first half we started well and ended well but didn't manage to score. In the moments we lost dominance they scored.

"After we got back level we had the chance to go 3-2 up and straight away they went up and scored again.

"We played better trying to get back into the game than when we were trying to keep a result but something has repeated that is difficult to resolve."

It was the fourth time Leeds has conceded at least four goals in a Premier League game this season – no side has done so more often so far this term.