The versatile 25-year-old follows former City team-mate Gabriel Jesus in making the move from Pep Guardiola's Premier League champion to join former City assistant boss Mikel Arteta in north London.

Zinchenko's arrival is the latest major piece of business for Arsenal, as the club looks to find the missing pieces of the puzzle after a resurgent 2021-2022 campaign. He is thought to have signed up until the end of the 2025-2026 season, with Arsenal reportedly paying an initial £30 million ($52 million), and £2 million ($3.5 million) in potential add-ons.

The Gunners fell painfully short of a top-four finish and UEFA Champions League football last season, as Tottenham Hotspur pipped them at the post, and they are making efforts to bolster prospects of an improved new campaign.

In Zinchenko, they have acquired a player who will provide strong options at left-back – his regular position for City – or in the midfield for manager Arteta.

Arteta said: "We're so happy Alex has joined us. He's a player that I personally know really well and continued to follow him after my time at Manchester City.

"Alex is a high-quality player who will give us options and versatility. It's not only about the positions he can play but as well, the versatility he will give us in attack and defence.

"Alex is a person with great human qualities and character, and I'm delighted that everyone has made this huge effort to bring Alex to the club."

Zinchenko closes his time in Manchester as a four-time Premier League champion.

City is hoping Zinchenko's replacement will be Brighton and Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella, with the Spain international having emerged as a key target for Guardiola.

Two major close-season targets – former Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and ex-Leeds United defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips – joined City earlier in the window.