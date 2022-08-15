SERIE A IS BACK!
Premier league

Villa recruit Diego Carlos out for rest of season

Aston Villa has confirmed Diego Carlos ruptured his Achilles tendon during Sunday's (AEST) 2-1 win over Everton.

Getty Images

The 29-year-old, who reportedly cost the Premier League club an initial £26million when he joined from Sevilla in June, was making his home debut.

Diego Carlos' arrival was seen as a significant part of Steven Gerrard's attempt to strengthen the spine of the Villa team after an unconvincing end to last season.

But now it looks possible the Brazilian will not play again this campaign after Villa confirmed fears he suffered a serious Achilles injury in innocuous fashion right at the end of the game.

The injury also ends any chance the centre-back – an Olympic gold medallist last year – had of playing for Brazil at the World Cup.

A brief Villa statement did not suggest a potential return date, simply stating the player will have surgery and "then begin his rehabilitation programme".

News Aston Villa Football Premier League Diego Carlos
Previous Conte pokes fun at Tuchel on Instagram
Read
Conte pokes fun at Tuchel on Instagram
Next Klopp mocks early critics of Nunez and Haaland
Read
Klopp mocks early critics of Nunez and Haaland
-

Latest Stories

>