Villa announces permanent deal for Olsen

Olsen spent the second half of the 2021-2022 season on loan at Villa Park, making just one appearance, the 3-2 defeat on the final day at Manchester City.

The Sweden international joined Roma from FC Copenhagen in 2018 as the replacement for Alisson, who left for Liverpool, but he was unable to establish himself at the Giallorossi, also being loaned out to Cagliari, Everton and Sheffield United.

He becomes the latest signing for Steven Gerrard's Villa, which has also agreed deals to add Boubacar Kamara from Marseille and Diego Carlos from Sevilla in recent weeks, as well as making Philippe Coutinho's loan move from Barcelona permanent.