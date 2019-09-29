Vardy tops the list as Premier League's hottest striker

The former England international scored from a tight angle to put the host two goals ahead at the King Power Stadium and doubled his tally 10 minutes later with a back-post header, as the Foxes went on to record their biggest ever Premier League win.

Vardy's latest brace made it 14 goals in 17 top-flight appearances since Brendan Rodgers took charge of his first Leicester match on 3 March.

No player has managed more goals in that time, with Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane next best on 12 apiece.

Sergio Aguero has found the net 11 times for Manchester City in the league during that period, as has team-mate Raheem Sterling.

Ten of Vardy's league goals this calendar year have come at the King Power Stadium - only Mane (14 at Anfield) and Aguero (12 at the Etihad Stadium) have scored more at a single venue in 2019.

Furthermore, only Liverpool (49) and City (43) have picked up more points than Leicester's 31 since Rodgers' arrival seven months ago.

Most Premier League goals since March 3, 2019

14 – Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

12 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

12 – Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

11 – Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

11 – Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

9 – Callum Wilson (Bournemouth)

9 – Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

8 – Ayoze Perez (Newcastle United & Leicester City)

7 - Ashley Barnes (Burnley)

7 – Tammy Abraham (Chelsea)