Varane optimistic on Man United's title hopes

City has won four of the last five Premier League titles, while United has faltered since legendary manager Alex Ferguson retired, last winning a trophy of any kind in 2017 under Jose Mourinho.

But the arrival of Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford has given the Red Devils renewed hope of bringing back the glory days as it heads towards the second half of the campaign as the only English side to remain fighting for silverware on four fronts.

Its 2-1 win on Sunday, having come from behind to beat City after goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, moved it to within a point of Pep Guardiola's side and six points of leader Arsenal, albeit temporarily.

The Gunners beat rival Tottenham on Monday to restore its advantage over Ten Hag's side to nine points, but United's run of five straight Premier League victories is building optimism it can overhaul that deficit and claim a first title since 2012-2013.

Arsenal's only Premier League defeat all season came at Old Trafford, and with the sides set to face off again at the Emirates Stadium on Monday, Varane did not rule out United making a title charge.

"Everything is possible," said Varane, who won LaLiga three times with former club Real Madrid. "We'll just take it game by game.

"It's a long way to go and it's very difficult. The intensity of every game is incredible, the physical effort. It's like the same intensity of a big Champions [League] game every game. The rhythm is very high.

"The players are very well prepared physically. We know how difficult it is. But we're solid, we're strong. We just need to use the quality players with the ball."

Prior to Monday's (AEDT) encounter with Mikel Arteta's men, United will first look to continue their winning run at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.