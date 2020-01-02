Van Persie wants to see Solskjaer 'just be angry'

Robin van Persie wants to see Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer become "a bit more mean" after the loss to Arsenal.

United was beaten 2-0 at Emirates Stadium and remains five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League table.

Van Persie, who starred for both United and Arsenal, was unhappy with Solskjaer's reaction to the defeat.

"When I listen to Ole, he sounds like a really nice guy," the Dutchman told BT Sport. "I would like to see him a bit more mean at times, just be angry.

"I see him smiling now after a game like that. This is not the moment to smile."

United has endured an inconsistent campaign so far, winning eight of 21 league games while drawing seven and losing six.

Van Persie said United's players needed to know there would be punishment for not performing.

"They need a game plan and a bit of fear for the coach," he said. "You know if you don't make those runs or make that pass, you will be punished and you won't play the next game."