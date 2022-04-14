United puts in plans for Old Trafford revamp

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAYS and more via MUTV on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The club's 74,140-capacity stadium, the largest in the Premier League, has not been developed since the 2005-2006 season, when 8000 additional seats were added to the iconic venue.

However, United has announced it will work with the same consultants that contributed to the design of Tottenham Hotspur's new state-of-the-art stadium, which opened in 2019.

"Manchester United has appointed a team of leading consultants to begin work on creating a masterplan for the redevelopment of Old Trafford," a statement on the club's official website read.

"The team will be led by Legends International and Populous, both of which have a wealth of stadium development experience from across the globe.

"Work will begin immediately on developing options for Old Trafford and studying their feasibility, with the aim of significantly enhancing the fan experience.

"Fans will be at the heart of the process, starting with a meeting between the consultants and the Manchester United Fans' Advisory Board later this month."

The deterioration of Old Trafford has been a focus of fan-led protests against the club's ownership in recent seasons, with United great Gary Neville among those to back a complete rebuild of the stadium last month, suggesting the club's facilities have "fallen behind" those of its rivals.