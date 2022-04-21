United captain Maguire targeted with bomb threat

Police conducted a sweep of the England centre-back's property, where he lives with his fiancee and two children, on Friday after he was reportedly threatened via email.

A spokesman for Maguire said: "In the last 24 hours, Harry has received a serious threat to his family home. He has reported this to the police who are now looking into the matter.

"The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry's number one priority.

"He will continue to prepare for this weekend's fixture [at Arsenal on Saturday] as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time."

Maguire was targeted in a week that saw the Red Devils suffer a 4-0 Premier League thrashing at the hands of fierce rivals Liverpool on Thursday.

The 29-year-old defender has endured a difficult season and was booed by England fans during a friendly win over Cote d'Ivoire last month.

United on Thursday confirmed Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag will take over as its new manager at the end of the season.