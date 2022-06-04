Ronaldo makes history with United award

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAYS and more via MUTV on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Portugal international returned to Old Trafford in September 2021 and made an instant impact with two goals on his second debut, against Newcastle United.

He went on to score 18 goals in the Premier League for the season, a tally only Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min, both of whom played five games more, could better.

Ronaldo scored 24 goals in 38 appearances for United in all competitions, including age-defying hat-tricks against Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City in the league.

Having claimed five Player Of The Month awards at United last term, the 37-year-old was crowned the club's Player Of The Year on Saturday, equalling David de Gea's tally of four wins.

The award is voted for by supporters, whereas the Players' Player Of The Year accolade – won by De Gea earlier this week – is decided by United's players.

Ronaldo was previously named United's Player Of The Year in 2003-2004, 2006-2007 and 2007-2008, before spending nine years with Real Madrid and three seasons at Juventus.