Rashford returns to training after shoulder surgery

The England international missed the start of this season after recently undergoing an operation on the long-standing issue.

Despite his shoulder problem, Rashford was part of the Three Lions side that reached the Euro 2020 final, although he missed a penalty in the defeat by Italy at Wembley.

Just over six weeks later, the 22-year-old was back on the pitch at Carrington as he stepped up his recovery.

Look who's back 👀



Fantastic to see you on the mend, @MarcusRashford! ❤️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 25, 2021

Although he is not expected to return to first-team action until October, Rashford took part in running exercises while also conducting ball work with the staff.

The academy graduate scored 21 goals in all competitions last season as United finished second in the Premier League and reached the Europa League final.

Upon his return, he will be eager to better that tally with the Red Devils desperate to dethrone rivals Manchester City in the title race.

United began the season with a 5-1 win over Leeds United at Old Trafford before drawing 1-1 away to Southampton.