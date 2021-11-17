Raiola not ruling out Pogba's Juventus return

Pogba's contract expires at the end of this season and the France international will be free to talk to other clubs in January.

The 28-year-old won eight trophies during his time at Juve before returning for a second spell with United in 2016.

Raiola, Pogba's agent, did not dismiss the prospect of the World Cup winner heading back to Turin when asked about his future on Thursday.

He said: "Dreaming is free, those who do not dream are dead. I do not forbid dreams to anyone, I do them too every day so let's dream, it's good for you. Then let's see if they become reality."

Raiola also took a swipe at former United players who have been critical of both he and Pogba.

He said: "December is the month for dreaming, with Christmas and all the holidays. It's still too early, let's see what happens.

"We don't know why, but when we talk about Pogba in England, even the dead wake up. So better not talk about it, because then maybe some former Manchester United players if they don't talk about Pogba and me they don't talk about anything. So it's better not to talk about it."

Pogba is currently sidelined by a thigh injury and has been serving a ban following his red card in the 5-0 Premier League thrashing at the hands of Liverpool.