Pogba heads to Dubai for warm-weather rehab

Pogba sustained a thigh injury in training while on international duty with Les Bleus and faces a spell on the sidelines.

The 28-year-old missed United's last two games against Tottenham and Manchester City having been shown a straight red card after coming off the bench in the second half of the Red Devils' humiliating 5-0 defeat against Liverpool.

The club's next game against Watford on Sunday (AEDT) represents the third and final match of Pogba's suspension, though the Frenchman would not have been fit to feature in any case, with a return date not set.

After suffering the injury, Pogba released a video on social media that showed the midfielder in good spirits as he focused on his recovery.

"We don't lose faith, we don't lose the positive vibe," he said. "Keep smiling, everything happens for a reason, we're blessed still and we're going to come back, and we keep it up. That's how it is.

Recovery mode 𝙊𝙉 ✅ pic.twitter.com/Nh3McwS7hY — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) November 17, 2021

"Thank you again for the support, all love, God bless you all and we're going to be back soon."

Pogba started the season superbly, registering seven assists in his first four Premier League games – the most of any United player in the division and four ahead of the next highest player, Bruno Fernandes, who has played 310 more minutes in the competition.

Four of those seven came in the season-opening 5-1 win against Leeds United, but the Frenchman has failed to contribute directly to a goal in his subsequent five league appearances.

Those seven assists have come from an expected assists total of just 1.53, although that is the second highest figure among United players in the Premier League this season, while the 28-year-old's 1.44 expected goals suggest he is perhaps unlucky not to have found the net yet.