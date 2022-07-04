Premier League star arrested on suspicion of rape

WAFCON 2022
A Premier League footballer has been arrested after a woman in her twenties reported an allegation of rape to the police.

A Premier League player has been arrested on suspicion of rape.

The player, who is in his late twenties, cannot be named for legal reasons.

He was arrested on Monday after a woman in her twenties reported an allegation of rape to the police.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson told Stats Perform: "On July 4, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police.

"It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022.

"On July 4, a man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody where he remains.

"Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."

