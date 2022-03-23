Pogba's World Cup winner's medals stolen by burglars

Pogba's house was broken into while he was playing for Manchester United in a 1-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid last Wednesday (AEDT).

The France international said the intruders were in his property for five minutes while his children were asleep in their bedroom.

Pogba says the incident was his family's "worse nightmare" and revealed he rushed home following United's Champions League exit "not knowing if our children were safe and unharmed."

The midfielder has now revealed that the medal won for Les Bleus' World Cup triumph in Russia four years ago was taken.

He said: "There were jewels from my mother, my world champion medal. What scared me the most was that my two children were at home with the nanny during this incident.

"She overheard everything, called my wife and security, then locked herself with the boys in a room. For several days, she was shocked. The main thing is that my children are well."

Pogba is currently away on international duty for friendlies against Cote d'Ivoire and South Africa.