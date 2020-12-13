Pogba vows to 'always fight' for United

On the eve of the crunch UEFA Champions League clash with RB Leipzig that United ultimately lost, Raiola was quoted in an interview with Italian publication Tuttosport as saying Pogba's time with the club was "over".

In the full interview, Raiola elaborated as he insisted Pogba was not happy at Old Trafford and was open to going back to Juventus.

His contract at United expires in 2022, meaning the club would still expect to hold out for a substantial transfer fee, one that may not be a realistic figure for most – if not all – clubs because of the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pogba played the full 90 minutes of United's Manchester derby draw on Sunday (AEDT) and addressed his situation afterwards, though it was not entirely clear who he was directing some of his comments at.

Writing on Instagram, Pogba said: "I've always fought and will always fight for Manchester United, my teammates and the fans. Bla bla [sic] is not important.

"The future is far, today is what matters and I am 1000% involved! Always strong together. All has been clear between the club and myself and that will never change.

"When you don't know what's going on inside, don't talk. #SpeakTheTruthOrRemainSilent #United #TalkToTheHand."