The former Liverpool goalkeeper joined on a short-term contract in September following an injury to back-up Karl Darlow.

Martin Dubravka's return from a brief loan at Manchester United might have suggested Karius would depart again upon the conclusion of his initial deal.

But Newcastle announced on Friday (AEDT) that the German – who is yet to make a competitive appearance – will be kept around until June.

The news comes after speculation began linking Darlow with several Championship clubs.