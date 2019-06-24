Newcastle confirms Benitez departure June 24, 2019 13:36 Newcastle United is to begin the search for a new manager after confirming Rafael Benitez will leave the club. Getty Images Rafael Benitez will leave Newcastle United at the end of his contract this week. It is with disappointment that we announce manager Rafael Benítez will leave Newcastle United upon the expiry of his contract on 30th June 2019. Full club statement: https://t.co/IscVOvLxGD #NUFC pic.twitter.com/DWeBkpRubP — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 24, 2019 News Newcastle United Football Premier League Rafael Benitez Previous Maguire laughs off Instagram faux pas Read Next Norwich signs Switzerland striker Drmic Read