Moura pondering Spurs exit

Moura joined Spurs from Paris Saint-Germain in 2018 on a five-year contract, which is due to expire next June.

The 29 year-old appeared 34 times in the 2021-2022 Premier League season, scoring two goals and assisting six, while creating 34 chances as Tottenham secured Champions League qualification.

Brazil compatriots Richarlison and Raphinha have been linked as Antonio Conte looks to bolster his squad to compete in Europe, with Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma already signed.

Moura also has to compete with the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski for a starting spot, with the attacking trio integral to the success in the second half of the season for Spurs.

While Moura is looking forward to featuring in UEFA's flagship club competition under Conte, he revealed that the 2022-23 season could be his last with Tottenham.

"The idea is to fulfil the contract. It has one more year, with the option of one more, on the part of the club," he said. "So at the end of this season now, if the club wants to extend another year, they have that option.

"But my idea is this. Finalising the contract, playing in the Champions League, we haven't played the Champions League for two years, and now it could be, perhaps, my last Champions League there at Tottenham.

"So then the idea is to stay there, fulfil the contract, then be free, then decide where I'm going."