Mings reacts to being replaced as Villa captain

Villa confirmed on Wednesday that John McGinn will skipper the side heading into the 2022-23 campaign, with Emiliano Martinez taking over as vice-captain and Ashley Young named club captain.

Mings had worn the captain's armband since Jack Grealish left for Manchester City last year.

The England international has been a near ever-present in his three seasons at Villa but he faces a fight for a starting spot this term following the arrival of Diego Carlos.

Explaining his decision to change the leadership hierarchy, Gerrard told the club's official website: "John has demonstrated that he is ready to take on the captaincy through his performances on the pitch combined with his attitude and application in training.

"He is a popular member of the dressing room who sets high standards and expectations of himself. Emi is a respected senior member of the squad while Ashley Young's experience speaks for itself and he is the perfect ambassador for the first team.

"Naturally, I have had to have a discussion with Tyrone and have explained my reasons for making this decision. More importantly, I believe that not having the responsibility of the captaincy will allow Tyrone to focus more on his own game which can only benefit him and the team."

Despite more questions being raised over his future following Wednesday's announcement, Mings took to Twitter to say he understands Gerrard's decision.

"For me this isn't about John or I, it's about what’s right for Aston Villa," said Mings, who played in 36 of Villa's 38 Premier League games last term.

"I have no issues with the managers decision; I've loved leading this team. Anyone who knows John McGinn knows how infectious he is and it will be an honour to play underneath his captaincy."

Villa face Rennes in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday ahead of their Premier League opener against Bournemouth the following weekend.