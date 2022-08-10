Mendy pleads not guilty to additional rape charge

Mendy appeared at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday to enter the plea ahead of his trial.

The 28-year-old attended court back in May when he entered pleas for nine charges of sexual offences – he then denied seven counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape.

Mendy also denies this further count of rape.

The offences, reported by seven different women, allegedly occurred between October 2018 and August last year, with all purported to have taken place at Mendy's home.

Mendy will go on trial with co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, who denies eight counts of rape and four of sexual assault between July 2012 and August 2021.

Both men are expected to stand trial later this week, with proceedings unlikely to conclude before November.

Mendy was suspended by City on August 26, 2021, and has not played for them since.