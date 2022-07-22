Mee is a Bee as Brentford signs ex-Burnley man

The centre-back played more than 300 times for the Clarets, joining in 2011 on an initial one-year loan before signing a permanent deal at the end of that season.

He won promotion to the Premier League at Turf Moor twice, in 2014 and 2016.

Burnley endured a torrid 2021-2022 season though, with long-term manager Sean Dyche losing his job in April with his team four points from safety.

Mee, who had suffered a season-ending calf injury, joined the temporary coaching staff until the end of the season, but it was unable to save the club from relegation and a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United on the last day sent it down to the Championship.

The 32-year-old now joins Brentford, which also looked threatened by relegation until a late-season charge sparked by the arrival of Christian Eriksen led it to a 13th-placed finish in its first top-flight season in 74 years.

It has been a busy transfer window for Brentford, which has broken its own record transfer fee twice with the signings of full-back Aaron Hickey from Bologna and winger Keane Lewis-Potter from Hull City.

Mee adds plenty of experience to Brentford's backline. He ranked third in blocks (21) and second in clearances (92) for Burnley in the league last season, while also winning the third most aerial duels (68).

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank said: "I am very happy that we have signed Ben. He will add a lot of quality and experience to the squad.

"I really love his defensive mindset; he knows how to defend the box, he knows how to block a shot and he knows how to win duels.

"He will bring leadership and communication to the team, which is very attractive. I am looking forward to adding him to the squad."