Martinez returns to United after World Cup glory

A dramatic penalty shootout victory for La Albiceleste against France in the final in Qatar was followed by celebrations in his homeland, with Martinez given an extended break by Ten Hag.

However, his absence has come alongside defensive issues for United as an illness has swept through the squad, affecting both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Casemiro and Luke Shaw have subsequently deputised in central defence for United's past two games – against Burnley in the Carbao Cup and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Raphael Varane returned against the latter and Maguire came off the bench.

Ten Hag had previously reminded Martinez of the need to be available to return to action swiftly, saying: "[Martinez] has been celebrating in Buenos Aires and I can understand that. It's the highest you can achieve.

"But also, Lisandro Martinez has to accept that on [18 December AEDT], the Premier League will go on."

United faces Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday (AEDT), which begins a period of five games in a two-week spell across three competitions.